Earlier this morning, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man has died in a shooting at a car wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, which took place last night (Tuesday, March 29).

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road at 6.45pm yesterday evening following reports that shots had been fired.

“A man was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. A murder investigation is now underway.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burngreave has been blighted by a number of shootings in recent years, including one which led to the death of 20-year-old Ramey Salem

As we wait to hear more about the circumstances of the fatal gunfire, we have put together a list of every other incident of gun violence in Burngreave that we have reported on over the past three years.

As the list shows, we have reported on seven other shootings during that time, including one which led to the death of 20-year-old Ramey Salem.

November 16, 2020: Man shot dead

Ramey Salem was shot dead in a property on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, in the early hours of Monday, November 16, 2020.

A man has died after shots were fired at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave last night (Tuesday, March 29). Picture: David Kessen

South Yorkshire Police said Yorkshire Ambulance Service notified the force of a report of a shooting but when paramedics arrived at the crime scene, the 20-year-old victim had already been taken to hospital.

He could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on November 30 last year how Ricar do Nkanyezi, aged 18, of Morgan Avenue, near Shirecliffe, Sheffield, has been charged with murder over the incident.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court previously heard how Jabari Fanty, aged 18, of Broadhead Road, Deepcar, Sheffield, and Aaron Yanbak, aged 18, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, have also been charged with murder.

Ramey Salem was shot dead in Burngreave, Sheffield, in November 2020

Mr Fanty and Mr Yanbak have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Osgathorpe Park, Pitsmoor, on October 31, conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life between October 3 and November 17 and to possessing an offensive weapon.

October 4, 2020: Man shot at and car stolen

Armed officers were deployed after reports of a shooting in Burngreave at around 10pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

A 28-year-old man dialled 999 to report that he was shot at by a group of people on Carwood Road who then stole his car.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave, Sheffield in April 2020

South Yorkshire said officers responded but there was no sign that a gun had been fired and there were no injuries.

A short time later the stolen car was found on the Hoole Street car park in Walkley.

A gun and and drugs were seized from the vehicle and an 18-year man was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm and drugs offences.

The 28-year-old man who reported the shooting and theft was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

May 8, 2020: Shots fired towards group of men

A shooting in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, was reported just after midnight on Friday, May 8, 2020, when a gun was fired towards a group of men in the street.

Two shots were fired at a 39-year-old man as he left his vehicle in Malton Street, Burngreave in September 2019

Three men were shot and taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating the incident said at the time that the force dis ‘not believe there to be any risk to the wider public’.

April 16, 2020: Man left critically wounded following shooting

A 21-year-old man was left critically wounded after being shot in the chest on Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave on the afternoon of Thursday, April 16, 2020.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.30pm and found a 21-year-old man with injuries to his chest ‘consistent with a shooting’.

A spokeswoman for the force said it was being treated as a ‘targeted attack’ and seven men who were detained at the scene had since been released with no further action to be taken.

January 4, 2020: Man shot in the arm

On Sunday, January 7, 2020 a 44-year-old man was shot in his arm on Carlisle Street, Burngreave.

September 27, 2019: Man shot at in drive-by shooting

Two shots were fired at a 39-year-old man as he left his vehicle in Malton Street, Burngreave, just before 8.35pm on Friday, September 27.

Police said the man was not injured. The suspects fled the scene in a black car, which was later found burnt out close-by.

A number of residents told of their shock over the incident in what they described as a ‘quiet, nice area’.

One man said: “There was a couple of loud bangs but I didn’t know what it was.”

May 20, 2019: Teen shot in street

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 12.10am on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and it was discovered that the boy had been shot in his leg.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and underwent surgery.

Detectives at the time said they were treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

Speaking shortly after the incident, Temporary Inspector, Phil Mackey, said although the incident was ‘disturbing’ there was believed to be ‘no wider danger to the general public’.

The shootings that have rocked Burngreave

Issues with gun violence in Burngreave are not a recent development. The area has been blighted by a number of other shootings over the last 20 years, including some fatal gun attacks.

Tarek, from Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, was killed when the S3 gang he was a member of imploded.

He was held responsible by some fellow gang members for passing on information which led to a near fatal attack on another member.

Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' and who ran the younger members of the S3 gang - ordered the killing while behind bars for another crime.

Ramsey and his younger brother Denzil, of Andover Street, Burngreave; their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and a friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.

The year before, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave, as part of a feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs, which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.

Nobody was ever jailed for Jonathan’s murder, but detectives believe he was shot in revenge for a shooting the day before as the feud escalated out of control.

A man stood trial twice but was acquitted.

A few years earlier, in 2002, dad-of-seven Gerald Smith was blasted in the head in a drive-by shooting as he stood outside the Afro Caribbean Club on Spital Hill, Burngreave.

He was in the wrong place at the wrong time and had no connection with the nine Nottingham men who had travelled to Sheffield on a revenge mission after one of their gang was robbed in a city takeaway.

And in 2011, Deeq Ali, 18, was killed when he was caught up in a shooting incident at a birthday party at The Plaza function suite on Spital Hill.

Abdi Mohammed Omar, 24, of Lopham Street, Burngreave, was found guilty of murder after it emerged that he turned up to the party uninvited and in possession of a loaded sawn-off shotgun.