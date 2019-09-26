'There was a couple of loud bangs' - Residents in shock over Sheffield drive-by shooting
People living in a quiet residential street have described their shock after a drive-by shooting in front of their homes.
Two shots were fired at a 39-year-old man as he left his vehicle in Malton Street, Burngreave, just before 8.35pm on Thursday.
The victim was not injured. The suspects field the scene in a black car, which was later found burnt out close-by.
Police have sealed off most of the street this morning to make door-to-door enquiries and examine the scene as they step up their efforts to find the suspects.
A number of residents told of their shock over the incident in what they described as a ‘quiet, nice area’.
One man said: “There was a couple of loud bangs but I didn’t know what it was.
“I am surprised because there is not usually a lot of crime around here. It is not very nice this happening on your doorstep.”
A woman added: “I saw all of the flashing lights from the police last night but I didn’t know what had gone on.
“It’s quite shocking to wake up to a police cordon on your street.
“It is pretty quiet, there are a lot of families who live here. It is a nice area. I’ve never known anything like this to happen on this street.”
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A cordon is currently in place while officers carry out enquiries to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and there will be an increased presence in the area today, should anyone have any concerns.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 885 of 25 September 2019 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”