The man, who has not yet been named, was killed when a gun was fired at the Diamond Car Hand Wash business on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, at around 6.45pm yesterday.

A blue BMW seen at the crime scene yesterday had bullet holes in the windscreen and car bonnet.

A murder probe has been launched this morning following a shooting in Burngreave last night. A man was killed in the gun attack.

Burngreave Road is sealed off and under police guard this morning between Kilton Hill and Catherine Road while enquiries into the shooting continue.

The area was cordoned off overnight while a forensic examination was carried out by specialists in white suits.

This morning, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

The force said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot at a Sheffield car wash.

“Emergency services were called to the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road at 6.45pm yesterday evening following reports that shots had been fired.

“A man was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. A murder investigation is now underway.”

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.