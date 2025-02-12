Sheffield Parkway: Police issue update over huge cordon ahead of rush hour

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 12th Feb 2025, 05:58 BST
Police have issued an update this morning over the huge cordon that was in place around large parts of Sheffield city centre yesterday, and how it affects people today.

Ahead of rush hour, South Yorkshire Police has revealed that the Parkway, into and out of Sheffield, has reopened.

Emergency services at Park Square roundabout, yesterday. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National Worldplaceholder image
Emergency services at Park Square roundabout, yesterday. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National World | National World

LATEST: Latest on trams, buses, trains and roads as Sheffield cordon is lifted and rush hour gets underway

Police officers are still in negotiations with a man, who is believed to be armed, in the Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, just off Park Sqare roundabout. But a large part of the cordon that was in place for over 24 hours has now been removed.

The cordon brought the city to a standstill yesterday morning as motorists tried to find alternative routes around the cordon.

A number of residents are still unable to return home while police negotiations continue.

Emergency services at Park Square roundabout. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National Worldplaceholder image
Emergency services at Park Square roundabout. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National World | National World

SYP said: “The Sheffield Parkway has re-opened in both directions and public transport has resumed as normal.

“Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.

Displaced residents remain evacuated and are still unable to return to their properties.

“Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.

“Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.

“We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time.”

