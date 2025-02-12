Sheffield Parkway: Police issue update over huge cordon ahead of rush hour
Ahead of rush hour, South Yorkshire Police has revealed that the Parkway, into and out of Sheffield, has reopened.
Police officers are still in negotiations with a man, who is believed to be armed, in the Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, just off Park Sqare roundabout. But a large part of the cordon that was in place for over 24 hours has now been removed.
The cordon brought the city to a standstill yesterday morning as motorists tried to find alternative routes around the cordon.
SYP said: “The Sheffield Parkway has re-opened in both directions and public transport has resumed as normal.
“Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.
“Displaced residents remain evacuated and are still unable to return to their properties.
“Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.
“Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.