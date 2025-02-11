Sheffield Park Square police incident: Commuters endure three-hour journeys as gridlock grips city
The driver said attempts to reach the Wicker from Ecclesall Road saw them rerouted via Arundel Gate before ending up at the Nunnery Square Park and Ride, off the Parkway. They were then faced with a 1.2m walk to reach work, arriving more than three hours after leaving home.
It was one of thousands of journeys to work and school disrupted by an incident at The Gateway flats on Broad Street close to Park Square Roundabout.
Emergency services attended at 7pm yesterday, Monday, February 10, following reports of a man with weapons and explosives. The incident was ongoing as of 10am today, Tuesday, February 11.
Another commuter, posting on Facebook, said: “I live at Hyde Park, and it's just taken me 90 minutes to get my daughter to school, which is just under a six-mile journey!”
One said: “Traffic is horrible this morning and it’s a big area to close down.”