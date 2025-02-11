A Sheffield commuter spent two hours in the car before walking more than a mile to their office due to a police siege at Park Square Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver said attempts to reach the Wicker from Ecclesall Road saw them rerouted via Arundel Gate before ending up at the Nunnery Square Park and Ride, off the Parkway. They were then faced with a 1.2m walk to reach work, arriving more than three hours after leaving home.

It was one of thousands of journeys to work and school disrupted by an incident at The Gateway flats on Broad Street close to Park Square Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services at Park Square. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National World | National World

Emergency services attended at 7pm yesterday, Monday, February 10, following reports of a man with weapons and explosives. The incident was ongoing as of 10am today, Tuesday, February 11.

Park Square Roundabout was closed to traffic and buses and tram services in the area halted.

Another commuter, posting on Facebook, said: “I live at Hyde Park, and it's just taken me 90 minutes to get my daughter to school, which is just under a six-mile journey!”

One said: “Traffic is horrible this morning and it’s a big area to close down.”