Park Square incident in pictures: Gallery shows the scene at major Sheffield incident

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:17 BST

These pictures show the scene of a major incident which has unfolded near Park Square roundabout this morning.

Sheffield has been brought to a standstill this morning, after a siege involving a man at a city centre block of flats who has reportedly claimed to have weapons.

The incident has led to evacuations and multiple road closures, including the Parkway into and out of the city.

These 14 pictures show the scene, ranging from the traffic tailbacks arising from the disruption, to the police officers and other emergency services who have been deployed.

The closure is an ongoing incident.

Emergency services were first sent to the scene at around 7pm.

An evacuation centre in Ponds Forge sports centre has been set up for people who have been forced to leave their homes.

Police pictured inside the building. Photo: Submitted

1. Inside the building

Police pictured inside the building. Photo: Submitted | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Traffic tailing back from Park Square roundabout. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World

2. Parkway tailbacks

Traffic tailing back from Park Square roundabout. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World | National World Photo: Alastair Ulke

Traffic tailbacks at the police incident at Park Square, Sheffield, which has disrupted travel

3. Traffic

Traffic tailbacks at the police incident at Park Square, Sheffield, which has disrupted travel | National World Photo: Alastair Ulke

Police have a huge cordon in place around the Park Square roundabout area this morning

4. Cordon

Police have a huge cordon in place around the Park Square roundabout area this morning | Alastair Ulke Photo: Alastair Ulke

