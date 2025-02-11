Sheffield has been brought to a standstill this morning, after a siege involving a man at a city centre block of flats who has reportedly claimed to have weapons.

The incident has led to evacuations and multiple road closures, including the Parkway into and out of the city.

These 14 pictures show the scene, ranging from the traffic tailbacks arising from the disruption, to the police officers and other emergency services who have been deployed.

The closure is an ongoing incident.

Emergency services were first sent to the scene at around 7pm.

An evacuation centre in Ponds Forge sports centre has been set up for people who have been forced to leave their homes.

1 . Inside the building Police pictured inside the building. Photo: Submitted | Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Parkway tailbacks Traffic tailing back from Park Square roundabout. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World | National World Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . Traffic Traffic tailbacks at the police incident at Park Square, Sheffield, which has disrupted travel | National World Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales