Sheffield has been brought to a standstill this morning, after a siege involving a man at a city centre flat block who has reportedly claimed to have ‘explosives and weapons,’ leading to evacuations and multiple road closures.

The incident has been ongoing since around 7pm last night, when the emergency services responded to concerns for a man in a property on Broad Street - just off Park Square roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police said the man “is alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.”

The force has closed Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way as they deal with the incident, causing chaos for motorists. | Alastair Ulke

Scores of residents from The Gateway, which caters to both students and families, on Blast Lane in the city centre, have been evacuated to the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre overnight. They say they have no information as to when they can expect to return.

A man and his partner told The Star they live "directly under" the flat where police are reportedly negotiating with a man.

He said: "It was around 7pm and my girlfriend said she heard a loud bang. Then I heard another bang like someone was messing around on a balcony.

"Then, at 7:20pm, police came banging on the door really loudly. They told us we had to get out."

One student, who did not wish to be named, said they were forced to evacuate following claims made by a man in the flats that he was in possession of both explosives and weapons.

“Around 8pm, we were forced to evacuate to Ponds Forge...no-one is really scared,” she said, explaining that they understand the incident is borne out of ‘someone’s mental health episode’.

The student also praised those involved with the evacuation, who have provided residents with blankets and air beds.

A person who has spent the night assisting students who have been unable to access their accommodation due to barriers being up said they managed to take some people ‘to their friends’ and partners’ houses to stay over night there but not all’.

She continued: “They were wandering in the freezing cold and rain, not able to access their accommodation, some of them without coats etc.

“When approaching the barriers they were just being told there was no access and there was no one from the management teams of the two student accommodations signposting or telling them there was any emergency help, including places to stay.

“I’ve just finished feeding them, after they bunked down with us, and we are in the process of relocating them for day time support. Sparkle Sheffield families rallied round to put on transport, brought sleeping bags, blankets, toiletries etc.”

When asked for an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “The latest update is that road closures remain in place with emergency services at the scene.“