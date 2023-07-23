Sheffield Crown Court: 6 criminals put behind bars in Sheffield during July 2023

3 . Mohammed Abdullah: 'Exceptional' man killed after heartless Sheffield driver ran him over on pavement and left him for dead

Sean Crowley, aged 58, was walking down Regent Street in Sheffield city centre at around 1.30am on August 22, 2021, when Mohammed Abullah mounted the pavement with his black Vauxhall Insignia vehicle, hitting Mr Crowley from behind and inflicting fatal injuries upon him. The killer driver did not stop at the scene. Sentencing Abdullah during a July 12, 2023 hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge David Dixon told him: "Mr Crowley was simply walking down the pavement on Regent Street, as he was fully entitled to do...you came round the bend of that corner, mounted the pavement, and as far as I could tell from the footage, made no attempt to brake at all. You went straight into Mr Crowley, as he was walking down the pavement. He stays on the car for a few moments before he then falls off, and on to the pavement." Abdullah, of the Wincobank area, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. Judge Dixon said there is 'nothing the court can do to diminsh what happened' to Mr Crowley or to 'bring him back' and sentenced Abdullah to 75 months in prison. Abdullah was banned from driving for six years and six weeks.