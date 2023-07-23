Sheffield Crown Court: 6 criminals put behind bars in Sheffield during July 2023

1. Jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in July 2023
The defendants pictured here have all been jailed during here during July 2023. Top row, left to right: Graeme Reed; Katie Bell; Marcus Hamlin
Bottom row, left to right: Steven Turner; Mohammed Abdullah and Tyler Hirst
2. Tyler Hirst: ‘Prolific offender’ who threatened staff with syringe jailed over ‘frightening’ robbery
Tyler Hirst, aged 22, was well known to staff at a supermarket on Wortley Road, Rotherham, where he stole meat and coffee, worth £30, on February 13. When confronted by employees, Hirst made threats to stab them with a hypodermic syringe in order to make his escape. Two days later, on February 15, Hirst struck again at the same shop, this time stealing eight jars of coffee. Hirst, formerly of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham, admitted one count of robbery and one count of theft during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8, 2023. He was sentenced on July 13, 2023, when he received two years in prison.
3. Mohammed Abdullah: 'Exceptional' man killed after heartless Sheffield driver ran him over on pavement and left him for dead
Sean Crowley, aged 58, was walking down Regent Street in Sheffield city centre at around 1.30am on August 22, 2021, when Mohammed Abullah mounted the pavement with his black Vauxhall Insignia vehicle, hitting Mr Crowley from behind and inflicting fatal injuries upon him. The killer driver did not stop at the scene. Sentencing Abdullah during a July 12, 2023 hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge David Dixon told him: "Mr Crowley was simply walking down the pavement on Regent Street, as he was fully entitled to do...you came round the bend of that corner, mounted the pavement, and as far as I could tell from the footage, made no attempt to brake at all. You went straight into Mr Crowley, as he was walking down the pavement. He stays on the car for a few moments before he then falls off, and on to the pavement." Abdullah, of the Wincobank area, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing. Judge Dixon said there is 'nothing the court can do to diminsh what happened' to Mr Crowley or to 'bring him back' and sentenced Abdullah to 75 months in prison. Abdullah was banned from driving for six years and six weeks.
4. Steven Turner: Sheffield stalker who bombarded women with vile and abusive phone calls is jailed
Steven Turner, aged 49, of Manor Park Crescent, Manor Park, subjected both victims to years of offensive and sexually explicit phone calls. He called their phones using a withheld number from his mobile, subjecting them to horrific sexual comments and foul language. After being arrested, Turner claimed his phone had been ‘hacked’ and denied all knowledge of the calls. However, on Thursday, July 6, 2023 he was found guilty of two counts of stalking by a jury following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. The following day, Friday, July 7, 2023, Turner was sentenced to two years in prison and handed five-year restraining orders for both victims.