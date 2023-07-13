A stalker who subjected two women to “years of torment” with vile and abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Steven Turner, aged 49, of Manor Park Crescent, Manor Park, subjected both victims to years of offensive and sexually explicit phone calls. He called their phones using a withheld number from his mobile, subjecting them to horrific sexual comments and foul language.

After being arrested, Turner claimed his phone had been ‘hacked’ and denied all knowledge of the calls. However, on Thursday, July 6 he was found guilty of two counts of stalking by a jury following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Turner, from Sheffield, bombarded two women with vile and abusive phone calls. He has now been jailed (Photo: SYP)

PC Thomas Rogers, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Turner’s actions have caused both victims years of torment. It is only right he will now spend time behind bars for this horrendous and unprovoked harassment of two victims.”