Steven Turner: Sheffield stalker who bombarded women with vile and abusive phone calls is jailed

A stalker who subjected two women to “years of torment” with vile and abusive phone calls has been jailed.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:10 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 07:10 BST

Steven Turner, aged 49, of Manor Park Crescent, Manor Park, subjected both victims to years of offensive and sexually explicit phone calls. He called their phones using a withheld number from his mobile, subjecting them to horrific sexual comments and foul language.

After being arrested, Turner claimed his phone had been ‘hacked’ and denied all knowledge of the calls. However, on Thursday, July 6 he was found guilty of two counts of stalking by a jury following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Turner was sentenced to two years in prison and handed five-year restraining orders for both victims.

Steven Turner, from Sheffield, bombarded two women with vile and abusive phone calls. He has now been jailed (Photo: SYP)Steven Turner, from Sheffield, bombarded two women with vile and abusive phone calls. He has now been jailed (Photo: SYP)
PC Thomas Rogers, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Turner’s actions have caused both victims years of torment. It is only right he will now spend time behind bars for this horrendous and unprovoked harassment of two victims.”

“I would like to commend the two victims in this case for their courage throughout the investigation and court process and hope they will now be able to move on with their lives knowing they have justice,” he added.