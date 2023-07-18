Sheffield man stabbed woman and teenage girl while in midst of mental health crisis

Sheffield man, Marcus Hamlin, has been given a 14-and-a-half year sentence after he stabbed a woman and a teenage girl, while in the midst of mental health crisis, during an incident in the Manor area of Sheffield.

The woman and girl attacked by defendant, Marcus Hamlin, were seriously injured in the violent incident, which was carried out on August 29, 2022, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

As he sentenced Hamlin, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the attacker's offending as a 'series of ever-escalating violence' perpetrated against a woman and a teenage girl - complainants A and B, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson said it must be made 'clear' from the 'outset' that there was an 'important mental health backdrop' to Hamlin's offending.

The judge told the court how in the run up to the incident, Hamlin was 'undoubtedly suffering delusional thoughts by reason of paranoid schizophrenia,' although Hamlin had not yet been diagnosed with the condition.

Judge Richardson added: "Although help was sought, that help was not forthcoming."

Summarising the facts of the case, Judge Richardson told a hearing on July 18, 2023, hat Hamlin's violence began with him 'hitting' and 'striking' 'A' with blows, on one occasion using a 'clenched fist' and intensified after he produced a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You had a knife in your hand, and struck 'B' with it. She ended up on the floor...you put your hand around her neck, she struggled to breathe," Judge Richardson told Hamlin.

Both complainants tried to escape Hamlin's grasp, and he subsequently stabbed 'A', after which time she sought help and 'raised the alarm' with people living on the street where the violence was carried out, the court heard.

Marcus Hamlin was sentenced during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The court heard how Hamlin stabbed 'B' twice more, even after she feigned being unconscious. Police arrived on the scene a short time later.

"During this episode, you inflicted grave stab injuries upon both complainants," Judge Richardson said. He added: "You were found with a wound to your wrist. You told police you had been a victim of an attack by 'A' and 'B'. You said 'B' had attacked you with a knife."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detailing the injuries sustained by the complainants during the course of the incident, Judge Richardson said 'A' suffered multiple lacerations to her 'head, neck, face, left leg, right elbow, and both hands'. The lacerations to 'A's' head involved a fracture to the skull, with the one to her cheek being described as being of 'full thickness'. Judge Richardson described the injuries 'A' was left with on one of her hands as being 'life-changing,' and she also had to undergo plastic surgery on the hand.

'B' also suffered 'multiple lacerations' around her 'face, scalp, both shoulders, left forearm, and fingers'. Four of the lacerations to 'B's' scalp were described as 'deep,' one of which was six centimetres long.

Both females were left with cosmetic scarring that may prove to be permanent, the court heard.

Hamlin was assessed twice by psychiatrist, Dr Ramneesh Puri, who diagnosed Hamlin as having paranoid schizophrenia. In extracts from reports prepared by Dr Puri that were read to the court, the psychiatrist said in addition to suffering from the condition, which he described as a 'significant factor in understanding his behaviour' at the time of the offences, Hamlin also exhibited 'residual symptoms' after being remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Puri also expressed 'surprise and regret' that Hamlin was not admitted to hospital or received treatment, after both he and loved ones, including his father, sought help. Hamlin had expressed a 'desire to be sectioned' during this time, the court heard.

Hamlin, aged 31, of Dawlands Close, Manor, Sheffield was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder relating to the attacks, but entered guilty pleas to the lesser charge of wounding with intent, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Michelle Colborne KC, defending, said Dr Puri had concluded that Hamlin's schizophrenia, along with other conditions he suffered from including anxiety, depression and PTSD, should form the basis of psychiatric mitigation.

Marcus Hamlin was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court (picture) held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

"But for this disorder - and it becoming a breakdown, effectively - this offence wouldn't have occured," Ms Colborne said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Colborne said that while Hamlin's GP did refer him to the 'crisis team' after he was informed of Hamlin's 'paranoia,' the closest Hamlin came to receiving help during that time was an ambulance to be called, only for it to be cancelled before it was dispatched to him.

Hamlin's GP stopped medication prescribed to him for depression in the interim, which, Ms Colborne, suggested may have been a 'factor' in his 'emerging schizophrenia'.

After considering all of the evidence before him, Judge Richardson said he was 'entirely satisfied there is a connection' between Hamlin's disorder and his offending, which amounted to 'diminished culpability'

Judge Richardson jailed Hamlin for nine years, six months, and handed down an extended licence period of five years after judging him to meet the requirements of a 'dangerous' offender, bringing his total sentence to 14 years, six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is my judgement that there is a great risk...of very serious violence by you, should your psychosis be untreated. Relapse is always a possibility...there is an acute risk of history repeating itself. It's therefore my view that you meet the test for being judged a dangerous offender. The public need enhanced protection, and an extended period of licence is needed," Judge Richardson told Hamlin.