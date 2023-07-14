South Yorkshire Police have commended the "immense bravery" of a young child, after a Rotherham man was jailed for rape.

Graeme Reed, aged 37, of Maltby, Rotherham, was found guilty of two counts of the rape of a child under 13-years-old during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, July 13, 2023). His conviction came after a three-day trial and six hours of jury deliberations.

PC Ethan Knight, who investigated Reed's crimes, said: “It is difficult to put into words the level of trauma and suffering Reed’s young victim has experienced. It is simply unimaginable.

Graeme Reed, 37, has been jailed for 20 years for the rape of a child under 13-years-old. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

“I want to personally commend this child for their immense bravery in telling police what happened. Taking that first step and disclosing sexual abuse can be a daunting step, and the young age of this victim makes their courage even more inspirational.

“The impact of Reed’s heinous crimes cannot be understated either – his victim will undoubtedly require additional support and specialist care for a number of years to come, but I truly hope that the conclusion of legal proceedings marks one step forward in their journey towards recovery."