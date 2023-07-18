News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Crown Court: 'Prolific offender' who threatened staff with syringe jailed over 'frightening' robbery

A 'prolific offender' who threatened staff with syringe has been jailed over a 'frightening' robbery.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

Tyler Hirst, aged 22, was well known to staff at a supermarket on Wortley Road, Rotherham, where he stole meat and coffee, worth £30, on February 13.

When confronted by employees, Hirst made threats to stab them with a hypodermic syringe in order to make his escape.

Two days later, on February 15, Hirst struck again at the same shop, this time stealing eight jars of coffee.

Tyler Hirst stole £30 of meat and coffee from a Rotherham store and when confronted by employees, he made threats to stab them with a hypodermic syringe in order to make his escapeTyler Hirst stole £30 of meat and coffee from a Rotherham store and when confronted by employees, he made threats to stab them with a hypodermic syringe in order to make his escape
Hirst was arrested in March, when he was spotted and recognised by police officers on patrol.

Hirst, formerly of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham, admitted one count of robbery and one count of theft during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8, 2023. He was sentenced on July 13, 2023, when he received two years in prison.

Speaking after Hirst was sentenced, PC Ethan Knight, who led the investigation into his offending, said: “Robbery is a frightening experience for victims, and I am pleased that Hirst has received a custodial sentence for his crimes.

“Hirst is a prolific offender who treated this shop as his own private pantry, making life difficult for staff who were simply trying to do their jobs.

“I would like to thank all of the staff who gave their time to support the investigation.”

