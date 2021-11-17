Both the city’s main operators, Stagecoach and First, were affected by the attacks, which stopped services for several hours last night in that part of the city.

They warned passengers that they were taking action over the attacks at around 7pm last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses were attacked near Firrth Park and the Northern General last night

Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to kids throwing missiles, unfortunately our 88 service will not be operating via Hartley Brook Road or Barnsley Road. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

At the same time, First said of its 75 and 76 service: “Services will be terminating at Firth Park for the safety of passengers and drivers. We will withdraw for a period of three hours.”

It came a week after similar attacks were reported in the area, on Tuesday, November 9, again prompting buses to be diverted.

On that occasion, the diversions affected services number one, two, four and 88, operated by bus company Stagecoach Yorkshire, after hooligans threw items at the vehicles.

On November 5, Stagecoach Yorkshire said its 52 services were diverting due to fireworks being thrown at buses operating along the route.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to fireworks being thrown at 52 services we are diverting via Attercliffe Common and Greenland Road in both directions. Sorry for any inconvenience.”