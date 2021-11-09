Stagecoach buses diverted away from Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, as yobs throw missiles at vehicles
Buses had to be diverted away from the Northern General Hospital this afternoon because of antisocial behaviour, said officials.
The diversions affected services number one, two, four and 88, operated by bus company Stagecoach Yorkshire, after hooligans threw items at the vehicles..
The company warned services users of the problems via Twitter, at 2.11pm this afternoon, Tuesday, November 9.
It said: “Due to anti social behavior we are having to divert our service 1,2,4,88.
“We are not serving NGH (Northern General Hospital) & Hucklow road,
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused.”
Services have now been restored to normal, said a spokesman for the company.
She said: “Objects were being thrown at buses in the area.
“The temporary diversion due to antisocial behaviour towards buses in this area has now ended. We've worked very closely with the police and services have now returned to normal route.”
Earliler this month, Stagecoach’s number 52 services were diverted due to fireworks being thrown at buses operating along the route.