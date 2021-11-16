Yobs shining laser pens at Sheffield bus drivers blamed for disruption to services

Sheffield bus services were disrupted after a ‘group of teenagers’ shone laser pens at drivers.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:03 am

Company First Bus said its 83, 95 and 95a services were diverted via Pitsmoor Road in both directions at about 5.30pm yesterday due to a large group of teenagers on Rock Street and Nottingham Street shining laser pens at the drivers.

People who shine lasers at pilots, railway and bus drivers face up to five years in prison under the laws adopted in 2017.

First South Yorkshire has been contacted.