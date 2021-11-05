Sheffield bus service diverted after yobs hurl fireworks

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its 52 services were diverting due to fireworks being thrown at buses operating along the route.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to fireworks being thrown at 52 services we are diverting via Attercliffe Common and Greenland Road in both directions. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The 52 bus route operates between Hillsborough and Woodhouse.

Buses in Sheffield have been attacked by yobs throwing fireworks