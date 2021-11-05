Sheffield bus service diverted after yobs hurl fireworks
A bus route in Sheffield has been diverted due to fireworks being thrown at buses.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:42 pm
Stagecoach Yorkshire said its 52 services were diverting due to fireworks being thrown at buses operating along the route.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to fireworks being thrown at 52 services we are diverting via Attercliffe Common and Greenland Road in both directions. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
The 52 bus route operates between Hillsborough and Woodhouse.
To stay updated on bus services and times, visit travelsouthyorkshire.com/