Sheffield murder victim named in tributes as local father Anthony Sumner

The local father has been identified in several tributes by friends and family online as well as on flowers left at the scene.

A murder investigation is currently underway after the 42-year-old was killed in an attack on the Manor estate just before midnight on Thursday into Friday.

He was found critically injured on Windy House Lane. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers left at the scene of the murder on Windy House Lane. A 42-year-old man died at the scene after he was found with "critical injuries".

Today (July 31), a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the killing. A 49-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, remains in custody.

On Windy House Lane, the final police officers left the crime scene just before 3.30pm.

Flowers laid on the estate have today paid tribute to “dad”. Another read that he 42-year-old would “always be loved and missed”.

Friends of the murder victim have posted tributes on Facebook, with one describing Anthony as a ‘loved’ son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson.

South Yorkshire Police is yet to formally name the victim in the case.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation. Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1000 of 29 July.

The police probe into the killing is ongoing today, with Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer stating: “We are doing all we can to locate those responsible.”

He described the murder as ‘shocking’ and said a ‘dedicated team’ is ‘working tirelessly on the investigation’.

