Inquest opens into death of Sheffield murder victim Anthony Sumner

Assistant coroner Mrs Katie Dickinson opened and adjourned the inquest at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre today, Thursday, August 5.

The inquest will resume on December 14 at the short inquest court.

Mrs Dickinson said: “There is a long date on this one as it is a murder, and so investigations need to be carried out.”

Pictured is Anthony Sumner, who died aged 42 after he suffered a stab wound on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield.

Police were called to Windy House Lane in the Manor area on July 29 shortly before midinight to reports that a man had been attacked.

The man, who was later identified as Alan Anthony Marcus Sumner, aged 42, sadly died at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 12.16am on July 30.

Police later confirmed that Mr Sumner had died as a result of stabbing. A man and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of murder, and the man had been remanded in custody.

Mr Sumner, a father of three, lived on Norman Croft Drive. His mother Valerie Sumner confirmed to coroner’s officers that her son was unemployed at the time of his death.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Sumner following his death, and a fundraiser has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

Residents of Manor have also called for better policing in the area, as Mr Sumner’s death comes just months after Danny Irons was also killed by stabbing not far away.