Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Manor, Sheffield, has been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner, who was stabbed to death just before midnight on Thursday into Friday last week.

Sampson has also been charged with possessing a bladed article.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until tomorrow, when he is due at Sheffield Crown Court.

Pictured is deceased Anthony Sumner who died aged 42 after he suffered a stab wound on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield.

He has not yet entered any pleas to the charges he faces.

Sampson was charged after Mr Sumner, a dad-of-three, was knifed in an attack on Windy House Lane, Manor.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Sumner could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heartbroken relatives of Mr Sumner revealed that he died two days before his daughter’s 10th birthday.

An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help his relatives pay for his unexpected funeral.

Floral tributes have also been laid in the street where he died, stating Mr Sumner will always be loved and missed.

Friends have also paid tribute on Facebook, with one describing him as a “loved son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson”.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

He spent the weekend in police custody being quizzed over the incident.