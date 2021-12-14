The suspect was arrested after a 15-year-old boy was attacked on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, just after 6pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

A boy aged 16, has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed on the Parson Cross estate in Sheffield yesterday

He remains in hospital today.

The suspect arrested over the incident remains in police custody.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the attack.

Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Corker, of Sheffield CID, said: “I understand incidents like this can cause concern in the community but we are investigating the full circumstances of what happened.

“Since the incident we have increased patrols in the area, and our officers are there for your reassurance and to make sure you feel safe - please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 723 of December 13.