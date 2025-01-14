Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people sitting in a booth were assaulted by a man who attacked them at a Sheffield city centre bar.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the man pictured after the incident at 9.42pm on December 29, 2024 at Roxy Ball Room in Charter Square. They believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

The two victims were sat in a booth when they were injured in an assault.

An investigation was launched and officers are now keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with short, curly brown hair, short facial hair and of a slim build.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, with a black stripe on the top half of the leg, a grey long sleeved jumper with a black body warmer on top and light-coloured shoes.

Do you recognise this man? Contact SYP on 101, quoting investigation number 14/14727/25 when you get in touch.