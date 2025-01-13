Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two suspects wanted in connection with allegations of modern slavery and human trafficking concerning sexual exploitation reported to have taken place in a Sheffield neighbourhood have been arrested at the Port of Dover.

The suspects, two men aged 30 and 40 years old, were arrested on Saturday (January 11, 2025) at the Port of Dover in Kent, with South Yorkshire Police working alongside Kent Police.

Confirming details of the arrests this afternoon (Monday, January 13, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the two men were arrested on ‘suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking concerning sexual exploitation’ and have both been released on bail.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: “The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation by specialist officers in the Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit.

“They follow the arrests of a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in December 2024, and a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman earlier in January all on suspicion of modern slavery offences concerning sexual exploitation. They all remain on police bail at this time.”

Detective Inspector James Smith, from the SYP Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit, added: “We know that modern slavery and human trafficking is taking place in our communities in South Yorkshire and is often happening in plain sight in the towns and cities where we live and work.

“An investigation was launched in November 2024, after we received reports of sexual exploitation taking place in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information about modern slavery taking place in your area to report it to us so we can identify and protect victims, and those who could be at risk of exploitation.”

Anyone with information which could assist officers further with their investigation, is asked to please contact the force online or by calling 101.

You can also contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Please quote incident number 608 of November 25, 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also report via the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700 or if you don’t feel able to report to police directly, you can anonymously pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or use the secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Find information and support about Modern Slavery on the force’s website here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/ms/modern-slavery