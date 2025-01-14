Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 28-year-old man is in police custody this morning, after being arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The suspect, described as a Sheffield man, was arrested by police yesterday (Monday, January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few moments ago.

The force spokesperson continued: “At 1.10pm on Thursday (January 9) we received reports of alleged animal cruelty and threats to commit damage in the Westfield area of Sheffield.

“Officers immediately launched an investigation, and have now arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of animal cruelty and shoplifting.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.