Man in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences in Sheffield neighbourhood

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 28-year-old man is in police custody this morning, after being arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The suspect, described as a Sheffield man, was arrested by police yesterday (Monday, January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few moments ago.

The force spokesperson continued: “At 1.10pm on Thursday (January 9) we received reports of alleged animal cruelty and threats to commit damage in the Westfield area of Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The suspect, described as a Sheffield man, was arrested by police yesterday (Monday, January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few moments agoThe suspect, described as a Sheffield man, was arrested by police yesterday (Monday, January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few moments ago
The suspect, described as a Sheffield man, was arrested by police yesterday (Monday, January 13, 2025), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few moments ago | Adobe

“Officers immediately launched an investigation, and have now arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of animal cruelty and shoplifting.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceSuspectWestfield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice