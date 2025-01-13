Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a hunt for a flasher after ‘sexual abuse’ at a popular Sheffield recreation ground.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are trying to track down a man who exposed himself to a woman at the site, before carrying out an indecent act, and then running away.

They have put together an e-fit picture which is thought to look like someone they believe may be able to help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the man in this e-fit may be able to help their investigation. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police said in a statement: “We have released an e-fit image of a man we would like to identify in connection with reports of sexual abuse in Sheffield.

“On November 30 2024 at 3.20pm it is reported that a man approached a woman on Pitsmoor Road Recreation Ground and exposed himself.

“It alleged that the man committed a lewd act and then fled the scene.”

Police said they want to to speak to the man shown in the picture, as they think he can help with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as white, aged around 50 years old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, with short grey wavy hair, blue eyes and a large nose.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

You can also get in touch by phoning them on 101.

They ask that anyone getting in touch quotes incident number 618 of 30 November 2024 when they do so.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.