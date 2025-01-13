Sheffield flasher: Police launch hunt for Pitsmoor pervert over 'sexual abuse' on recreation ground
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police are trying to track down a man who exposed himself to a woman at the site, before carrying out an indecent act, and then running away.
They have put together an e-fit picture which is thought to look like someone they believe may be able to help with the investigation.
Police said in a statement: “We have released an e-fit image of a man we would like to identify in connection with reports of sexual abuse in Sheffield.
“On November 30 2024 at 3.20pm it is reported that a man approached a woman on Pitsmoor Road Recreation Ground and exposed himself.
“It alleged that the man committed a lewd act and then fled the scene.”
Police said they want to to speak to the man shown in the picture, as they think he can help with enquiries.
He is described as white, aged around 50 years old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, with short grey wavy hair, blue eyes and a large nose.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.
✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up 👇
They ask that anyone getting in touch quotes incident number 618 of 30 November 2024 when they do so.
Alternatively you can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.