Fifty one police officers were injured in the Rotherham riots, the force has said, as it prepares for more ‘potential events’ across South Yorkshire in coming days.

Officers suffered broken bones, concussion, bruises and head wounds, and dogs and horses were also hurt, including one with a hoof injury, in “despicable acts of violence” outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, Rotherham on Sunday August 4.

Concrete blocks, chairs, tree branches, fire extinguishers, glass bottles and cans were thrown at ‘frontline colleagues’ according to a statement from South Yorkshire Police.

It also said they are aware of a ‘reports circulating in the community and on social media around potential events across South Yorkshire in the coming days’.

A spokesperson added: “Please be assured we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and we have proportionate policing plans in place to respond to any planned, or spontaneous activity.”

In Rotherham, violence flared after an estimated 1,000 people descended on the Holiday Inn Express, which housed 200 asylum seekers, and attacked, or watched others do it.

The building was set on fire and some gained entry and reportedly ran down corridors looking for residents.

Police pushed rioters back but pockets of trouble continued into the night.

Seven people have been charged in connection with the disorder and some have appeared in court, with most remaining in custody to await their next hearing.

Assistant chief constable David Hartley said: "Colleagues across the force have been truly grateful for the kind messages of thanks and support which have been received from our communities following the weekend’s horrific events. I am so proud of our officers’ bravery and resilience on the night and now their ongoing dedication to helping our communities remain safe, coming back to work despite being subjected to such terrible levels of violence.

"Please be assured, we are continuing our work to identify and arrest the offenders at pace. If you were involved in the outright acts of violence and thuggery on Sunday, let me be clear - we are coming for you. We are determined to be arresting each and every one of the offenders from their homes in the coming days."

Officers who have been unable to resume frontline duties as a result of their injuries are now part of the team trawling through footage and gathering evidence to secure arrests and charges, he added.