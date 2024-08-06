A self-employed builder has become the first person to be convicted following the rioting in Rotherham after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

Joshua Simpson, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (August 6) where he admitted he was abusive to police before he kicked a riot shield, forcing it back on to an officer's leg.

File photo, SWNS. Joshua Simpson, 25, NFA, has become the first person to be convicted over the violent riots outside Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on August 4. | SWNS, National World

A deputy district judge was told the incident took place as those involved in Sunday's disorder were being dispersed by police.

Simpson reportedly travelled from Worksop and turned up at the scene of the protest by himself that evening after seeing the riots unfold on a video online.

The defendant admitted one count of assault of an emergency worker.

He was remanded in custody by deputy district judge Simon Blakebrough who asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before he is sentenced on August 27 . The judge said he could not rule out sending Simpson, who said he is currently homeless, to prison.