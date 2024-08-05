Police say the “deplorable acts of violence” that left have a Rotherham hotel wrecked this morning “have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction.”

Holiday Inn Express Hotel, in Manvers Way, Rotherham, is in pieces this morning following the demonstration yesterday afternoon (August 4) attended by at least 700 people.

Police officers face protesters during an anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham | PA

Windows were smashed and missiles such as bricks, planks and bottles were thrown at officers, who were also sprayed with fire extinguishers.

A number of protestors accessed the hotel, which is reportedly being used to house asylum seekers.

A large bin close to a window of the hotel was also set alight causing a small fire which was extinguished.

The incident at the Rotherham hotel mirrors outbreaks of violence elsewhere in the country this week including violent demonstrations in Liverpool, Hull and Tamworth, stemming from the deaths of three children in Southport

Now, South Yorkshire Police say at least 10 officers were injured as a result of the violence, with one left unconscious following a head injury, another suffering a suspected fractured elbow and other suffering suspected broken bones.

No hotel employees or residents have been reported as injured as a result of today's disorder.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

SYP Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield: “The mindless actions of those today have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction and leaving members of the public and the wider community in fear.

“This was not a protest, just angry people, reacting to a false narrative, shared by people who have their own motivations for doing so.

The Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, following the demonstration on August 4, 2024. Windows were smashed and an industrial sized bin against the building was set on fire. | National World

“The behaviour we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting. While it was a smaller number of those in attendance who chose to commit violence and destruction, those who simply stood on and watched remain absolutely complicit in this.

“Those who choose to spread misinformation and hate online, also need to take responsibility for the scenes today. “Please be assured, our work does not end today – we have officers working hard, reviewing the considerable online imagery and footage of those involved, and they should expect us to be at their doors very soon.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has joined a number of people in condemning the actions of those involved in the ugly scenes.

She said: “The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling. Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

“South Yorkshire Police have full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible.”

ACC Butterfield added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank our officers and staff who have worked incredibly hard today and the officers from West Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police, Durham Constabulary, North Yorkshire Police and Leicestershire Police who have supported us, alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for their continued support.”

Anyone who any information about the incident at the Manvers Way hotel can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024. If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always dial 999.