A Rotherham hotel is in pieces this morning and the PM is planning an emergency COBRA meeting over “far-right thuggery” - here’s everything you need to know.

The Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, South Yorkshire, is on the front page of dozens of national newspapers this morning after an anti-immigration protest yesterday (August 4) descended into an ugly riot attended by at least 700 people.

Scenes outside of The Holiday Inn, in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on August 5, 2024. The hotel has been used to house asylum seekers and immigrants. | Lee McLean / SWNS

The hotel was targeted as it has been used to house immigrants and asylum. Terrified residents and staff were photographed through upper-storey windows as protestors and police clashed outside.

It comes as PM Keir Starmer is planning an emergency COBRA meeting over “far-right thuggery” across England, and warns this weekend’s rioters they “will regret this.”

Here’s everything we know so far.

Why was there a riot in Rotherham yesterday at the Holiday Inn Express?

The Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, following the demonstration on August 4, 2024. Windows were smashed and an industrial sized bin against the building was set on fire. | National World

An anti-immigration protest gathered at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers Way, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, at around 11am on Sunday (August 4).

The hotel was targeted as it has been used to house immigrants and asylum. South Yorkshire Police says the event was attended by at least 700 people.

It mirrors other demonstrations and violent outbreaks across the country including in Liverpool, Hull and Tamworth, stemming from the alleged murder of three little girls - Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine - in Southport last week.

Scenes in Kingsbrook Close near to Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on August 5, 2024. South Yorkshire Police has condemned “those who simply stood on and watched” as “remain[ing] absolutely complicit in this.” | Danny Lawson

17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a bladed article after children were attacked with a knife at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Many national media outlets have reported Rudakubana is not an immigrant, but was born in Cardiff and moved to Southport in 2013, and has no known links to the Islamic faith.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. | Elizabeth Cook /PA Wire

However, the incident, as well as misinformation spread about the alleged offender before he was publicly identified, has escalated into violent demonstrations against immigration nationwide by groups condemned by No 10 as “far-right thugs.” A sign held by a protestor at Rotherham sums up the hateful sentiment as “stop the boats, stop the stabbings.”

In Rotherham, police began arriving at around 12 noon as disorder spread among protestors, and by 2pm the demonstration turned violent. Many people left but photos show how many more stayed to take part in, film, and watch clashes with police.

Scenes outside of The Holiday Inn, in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on August 5, 2024. | Danny Lawson

As the scene intensified, rioters smashed ground floor windows and hurled bricks, plans and bottle at officers, who were also sprayed with fire extinguishers. An industrial sized bin closed to a window of the hotel was set on fire.

Officers in black riot gear with shields formed a line to corral the crowds away from the scene.

Photos show how the disorder spread to nearby estates in Manvers. Photos show how fence panels were torn up in Kingsbrook Chase and thrown at officers.

What was the damage, was anyone hurt and was anyone arrested?

South Yorkshire Police this morning confirmed the extent of the damages and injuries at the riot in Rotherham.

A police officer in front of the wrecked Holiday Inn Express at Manvers in Rotherham, which was the scene of an anti-immigration protest on Sunday (August 5) attanded by at least 8700 people. Missiles were thrown, 10 police officers were injured and a wheelie bin leaning against the hotel was set on fire. | National World

At least ten officers were injured as a result of the violence, with one left unconscious following a head injury, another suffering a suspected fractured elbow and other suffering suspected broken bones.

No hotel employees or residents have been reported as injured as a result of today's disorder.

Ground floor windows have been shattered across the hotel. A generator was also set alight, and a number of small grass fires were set. These, alongside the fire in the bin against the window, were extinguished by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

What are the police doing about riots in South Yorkshire?

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield condemned the violence in Rotherham and said those involved can “expect us at their doors very soon.”

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “This was not a protest, just angry people, reacting to a false narrative, shared by people who have their own motivations for doing so.”

She said: “The mindless actions of those today have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction and leaving members of the public and the wider community in fear.

“The behaviour we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting. While it was a smaller number of those in attendance who chose to commit violence and destruction, those who simply stood on and watched remain absolutely complicit in this.

“Those who choose to spread misinformation and hate online, also need to take responsibility for the scenes today.

“Please be assured, our work does not end today – we have officers working hard, reviewing the considerable online imagery and footage of those involved, and they should expect us to be at their doors very soon.”

PM Keir Starmer warns rioters “will regret this”

Downing Street is expected to hold a Cobra emergency response meeting today (August 5) over the nationwide protests.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London | PA

PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law" as he addressed the nation on Sunday.

Monday's meeting is due to involve relevant ministers and police representatives who will discuss the response in the coming days to ensure there is no repeat of the violent scenes.

The Home Office announced on Sunday that mosques would be offered greater protection under a new "rapid response process" designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.

Police face the rioters outside Holiday Express Inn. 10 officers were injured during the clash, included one who was knocked unconcious.

The widespread unrest poses the biggest challenge yet to Sir Keir's premiership, with MPs including Ian Byrne and Dame Priti Patel saying Parliament should be recalled as it was in 2011 so the Commons could debate the riots.

The former first minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf said the army should be called in to stop "thugs" causing disorder on the streets.

Ministers have so far insisted police have the resources required to respond and have rejected calls to bring in the army.

Two protestors carrying a fence panel torn up on Kingsbrook Close, near Manvers, Rotherham. | Danny Lawson

Sir Keir said he wanted those who "feel targeted because of the colour of their skin" to know "this violent mob do not represent our country".

In his message to rioters, the Prime Minister said: "I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves."

Dame Sara Khan, who was Rishi Sunak's independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience until May, blamed the Conservative government for leaving the country open to far-right violence.

"The writing was clearly on the wall for some time," she told the Guardian.

Writing in The Times, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said "there will be reckoning" for people who took part in the unrest and those who "whipped them up on social media and in online chat forums".

"Whatever they and some of their political supporters may tell us, these are not patriots standing up for their communities," she said.

"They are thugs, criminals and extremists who betray the values our country is built on."

She said those responsible would be "paying the price for years to come".