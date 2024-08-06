Rotherham riots: Man appears in court accused of throwing missiles at police outside asylum seeker hotel

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Allegations of violence following a riot in Rotherham over the weekend saw one man appear in court today.

Christopher Rodgers has become the first person to appear in court following the rioting outside a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, on Sunday, August 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rodgers, aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, appeared before a deputy district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, August 6, where he denied one count of violent disorder.

The court heard how he is accused of being part of a group that were throwing missiles at police and then blocked the way as a line of officers moved forward.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4, has seen one man appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on suspicion of violent disorder.A riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4, has seen one man appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on suspicion of violent disorder.
A riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4, has seen one man appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on suspicion of violent disorder. | National World

He was bitten by a police dog before he was arrested, the court heard.

Rodgers appeared in the glass-fronted dock wearing a grey T-shirt and said "what a laugh" as he left the dock.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20 .

Related topics:RotherhamPoliceBarnsley
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice