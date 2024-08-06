Rotherham riots: Man appears in court accused of throwing missiles at police outside asylum seeker hotel
Christopher Rodgers has become the first person to appear in court following the rioting outside a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, on Sunday, August 4.
Rodgers, aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, appeared before a deputy district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, August 6, where he denied one count of violent disorder.
The court heard how he is accused of being part of a group that were throwing missiles at police and then blocked the way as a line of officers moved forward.
He was bitten by a police dog before he was arrested, the court heard.
Rodgers appeared in the glass-fronted dock wearing a grey T-shirt and said "what a laugh" as he left the dock.
He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20 .