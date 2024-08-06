Allegations of violence following a riot in Rotherham over the weekend saw one man appear in court today.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Rodgers has become the first person to appear in court following the rioting outside a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, on Sunday, August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers, aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, appeared before a deputy district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, August 6, where he denied one count of violent disorder.

The court heard how he is accused of being part of a group that were throwing missiles at police and then blocked the way as a line of officers moved forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4, has seen one man appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on suspicion of violent disorder. | National World

He was bitten by a police dog before he was arrested, the court heard.

Rodgers appeared in the glass-fronted dock wearing a grey T-shirt and said "what a laugh" as he left the dock.

He was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Simon Blakebrough and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20 .