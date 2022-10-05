News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ridgeway Road crash: Drivers injured as police car responding to emergency is involved in crash in Sheffield

Both drivers were injured when a police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a collision with another vehicle at a busy junction in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:24 am - 1 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:24 am

The crash happened at the junction of Ridgeway Road and Hollinsend Road on Monday, October 3, at around 7.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said a police vehicle had been responding to an emergency incident when it was involved in a collision with a car at the crossroads.

A spokesperson for the force added: “The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.”

A police car collided with another vehicle at the junction of Ridgeway Road and Hollinsend Road, in Sheffield, on Monday, October 3, while responding to an emergency

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Revealed: Sheffield's top 10 polluted primary schools - and the worst one 'shoul...

More: Woman killed crossing Sheffield road named, as tributes are paid

More: Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield 'could reopen as department store' - as sales process drags on