Ridgeway Road crash: Drivers injured as police car responding to emergency is involved in crash in Sheffield
Both drivers were injured when a police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a collision with another vehicle at a busy junction in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:24 am
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:24 am
The crash happened at the junction of Ridgeway Road and Hollinsend Road on Monday, October 3, at around 7.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police said a police vehicle had been responding to an emergency incident when it was involved in a collision with a car at the crossroads.
A spokesperson for the force added: “The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.”
