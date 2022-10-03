The 53-year-old died after she was hit by a van as she crossed Prince of Wales Road in Darnall on Saturday, October 1.

Tracey was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which was close to the junction with Mather Road.

South Yorkshire Police said the van involved in the collision just after 9pm was a blue Volkswagen Caddy, which was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway.

The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/ drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Among those to have posted tributes online is Lorna May, who described Tracey as a ‘wonderful woman’.

Jenny Hostead said: “Tracey is going to be sorely missed by many.”

Tia Shelby Hughes said: “She was such an amazing woman who would do anything for anyone.”

Andrea Driver said Tracey was “a lovely lady, always had time for a chat.”

Jacqueline Wallace described her as “a special lady with the biggest heart.”

Hayley Cross said she was “a special lady with a big heart.”