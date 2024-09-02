Lowedges Road, Lowedges: Reports of man seen with handgun on Sheffield street prompts armed police response
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place on Lowedges Road, Lowedges on Friday night (August 30, 2024), with police called out to the scene at around 9.47pm.
Speaking today (September 2), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 9.47pm on Friday night following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Sheffield.
“Armed officers were immediately deployed to the scene and carried out a thorough search of a property and the surrounding area.
“No injuries were reported and there were no reports of any shots being fired.
Police enquiries remain ongoing.
The force spokesperson urged anyone with information to contact the force on 101.
Please quote incident number 1064 of August 30, 2024 when you get in touch.