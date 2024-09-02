Lowedges Road, Lowedges: Reports of man seen with handgun on Sheffield street prompts armed police response

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armed police were called out to a Sheffield street, following reports of a man being seen with a suspected handgun.

The incident took place on Lowedges Road, Lowedges on Friday night (August 30, 2024), with police called out to the scene at around 9.47pm.

Speaking today (September 2), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 9.47pm on Friday night following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Armed police were dispatched on Friday night (August 30) following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Lowedges. Stock picture of armed officer used insetArmed police were dispatched on Friday night (August 30) following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Lowedges. Stock picture of armed officer used inset
Armed police were dispatched on Friday night (August 30) following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Lowedges. Stock picture of armed officer used inset | Google/3RD PARTY

“Armed officers were immediately deployed to the scene and carried out a thorough search of a property and the surrounding area.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“No injuries were reported and there were no reports of any shots being fired.

 Police enquiries remain ongoing.

The force spokesperson urged anyone with information to contact the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 1064 of August 30, 2024 when you get in touch.