Armed police were called out to a Sheffield street, following reports of a man being seen with a suspected handgun.

The incident took place on Lowedges Road, Lowedges on Friday night (August 30, 2024), with police called out to the scene at around 9.47pm.

Speaking today (September 2), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 9.47pm on Friday night following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Sheffield.

Armed police were dispatched on Friday night (August 30) following reports a man had been seen in possession of a suspected handgun in Lowedges Road, Lowedges. Stock picture of armed officer used inset | Google/3RD PARTY

“Armed officers were immediately deployed to the scene and carried out a thorough search of a property and the surrounding area.

“No injuries were reported and there were no reports of any shots being fired.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

The force spokesperson urged anyone with information to contact the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 1064 of August 30, 2024 when you get in touch.