Stars of world cycling are set to return to Sheffield this week, when the third stage of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race is set to kick off in the city.

18 of the world’s top cycling teams, including the likes of double Olympic gold medallists Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock and double world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe, will be on the start line on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

It is part of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men stage through South Yorkshire.

Fans will be able to watch the preparations of teams on Tudor Square outside of the Crucible Theatre from 9.30am, with all the riders being presented to the crowd team-by-team on the podium on Arundel Gate from 9.50am, ahead of the stage start at 11.00am.

Riders will tackle two King of the Mountains climbs before leaving Sheffield, at Long Lane (estimated 11.39am) on Loxley Common and Jawbone Hill above Oughtibridge (estimated 11:46am), that are both sure to be popular with cycling fans wanting to see the riders tested by the South Yorkshire gradients.

Riders will then pass across the border into Rotherham where they will race through countryside and urban areas, including the scenic Wentworth, the South Yorkshire Navigation Canal at Kilnhurst, and former mining town Maltby.

The village of Tickhill, near Doncaster, will host the stage’s intermediate sprint (estimated 12.55pm) while the final King of the Mountains climb is at Hound Hill on the outskirts of Barnsley (estimated 15.06pm), with an extra incentive for riders being the special time bonus’ available for the first four riders over the summit. Ahead of stage three Sheffield will be hosting a community cycling festival at Forge Valley School cycling track, which will take place from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Turn up and have a go sessions on the 1km route will be available for all ages and skill levels, along with Learn to Ride sessions, bike maintenance workshops and refreshments and entertainment to make it a free, family fun event. For more details, visit the Welcome to Sheffield site.

Race day will also see school cycling teams, comprising boys and girls of different ages, from across Sheffield competing at Parkwood Springs in races, time trials, and obstacle course challenges, where the next generation of Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain stars will be honing their skills in celebration of the national Tour coming to Sheffield.

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is known as the Outdoor City. We pride ourselves on our green space and the wealth of outdoor activities we have on offer, including our vast cycling trails.

“We have a huge amount to offer cycling enthusiasts. From a one-of-a-kind inner-city mountain biking trail to our very own annual city centre cycling race, the Sheffield Grand Prix, which has just celebrated its 10th ever event.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the start of the third stage of the Tour of Britain Men, next week, and welcoming not only some of the world’s best cyclists, but also cycling enthusiasts from across the region who will be spectating.”

In addition, a council spokesperson said there is a ‘currently a huge amount of work taking place across Sheffield to create cycling infrastructure to connect the whole city and beyond’.

They added: “Over the next two years, more than 10km of segregated or improved cycle route will be built across the city, with the aim of connecting the entire South Yorkshire region.

“Sheffield is also home to one of the only inner-city mountain biking trails at Parkwood Springs. The area is currently being regenerated and will include huge expansions of the trails making this a regional destination for mountain biking in the future.”

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s Mayor said: “The Tour of Britain coming back to South Yorkshire is not just exciting, it will help inspire the next generation of cyclists.

“Together we can make the South Yorkshire leg of the Tour of Britain Men’s race one to remember, by getting out to support the riders, by enjoying the spectacle and excitement of the race and by taking part in the brilliant community events.”

Stage three on Thursday 5 September gets underway at 11:00 from Sheffield, and is expected to finish in Barnsley between 14:48 and 15:35 with all of the action broadcast live on ITV4.

For information on road closures, please check the Welcome to Sheffield website.

For details on travel disruption, please check the Travel for South Yorkshire website.