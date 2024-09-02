Co-op, Ecclesfield: Concern for welfare following incident in Sheffield car park prompts CCTV appeal

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:06 BST
Police want the public’s help to identify the man and woman pictured here, over a concern for welfare stemming from an incident involving an alleged altercation in a Sheffield car park.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Co-op car park just off High Street, Ecclesfield at around 12.45am yesterday morning (Sunday, September 1, 2024).

Can you help police identify the man and woman pictured in the car park of the Co-op, off High Street, Ecclesfield in the early hours of yesterday morning (September 1, 2024) | Submit

Releasing a CCTV appeal this morning (Tuesday, September 2 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged an altercation had taken place, before the man and woman left in a car with another man, heading towards The Common.

“Enquiries have been on-going to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances, and we are keen to speak to the man and woman in the CCTV images in connection to the report and to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Do you recognise them?”

If you believe you can assist officers with their inquiry please get in touch by calling 101 or using their online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 37 of September 1, 2024 when you get in touch.

