Co-op, Ecclesfield: Concern for welfare following incident in Sheffield car park prompts CCTV appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Co-op car park just off High Street, Ecclesfield at around 12.45am yesterday morning (Sunday, September 1, 2024).
Releasing a CCTV appeal this morning (Tuesday, September 2 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged an altercation had taken place, before the man and woman left in a car with another man, heading towards The Common.
“Enquiries have been on-going to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances, and we are keen to speak to the man and woman in the CCTV images in connection to the report and to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Do you recognise them?”
If you believe you can assist officers with their inquiry please get in touch by calling 101 or using their online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Please quote incident number 37 of September 1, 2024 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.