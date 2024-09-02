Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder probe has been launched after a 41-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his chest.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

The identity of the man who lost his life has not yet been named.

Speaking this morning (Monday, September 2, 2024) South Yorkshire Police confirmed three people - two men aged 19 and 32 and a 19-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of the man’s murder.

Detailing the circumstances of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.23pm we received a call informing us of an altercation between a group men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton.

“Upon emergency services’ arrival, a 41-year-old man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest.

“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers, and we ask their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

“Detectives and officers worked at pace at the scene to identify those involved and quickly arrested two men and one woman in connection to the murder.

“One man, aged 21 was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A second man, aged 32 was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The woman, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“They all remain in police custody at this time.”

A number of road closures in the area remain in place while officers carry out their enquiries and ensure all evidence is secured.

Police said they appreciate the public’s co-operation while this takes place.

Speaking this morning, DCI Joanne Kemp said: “We know our communities will be extremely shaken by the tragic incident, and are continuing to work at pace to ascertain the details.

“We are aware of footage circulating relating to the incident and I would ask you remember that at the heart of this investigation is a victim and his loved ones.

“We urge you not to share this footage wider, or speculate on social media the circumstances of what has happened.

“Anyone with footage or information as to what has happened is asked to share this with the police and not cause further distress to the victim’s family."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can submitted via email to [email protected].

Any other information can be given online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 606 of September 1, 2024.