Page Hall murder probe: Eleventh arrest over Kevin Pokuta shooting with more to come, police say
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in a Sheffield street.
Police say they have made a ‘significant arrest’ in connection with the death of dad-of-two Kevin Pokuta who was killed on Page Hall Road on December 12.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He remains in police custody.
It is the 11th arrest in the investigation including six other men on suspicion of murder and four women on suspicion of assisting an offender. All were released on police bail.
Det Chf Insp Andrea Bowell said he was anticipating further arrests.
He added: “We believe the arrest of this man to be significant in connection to Kevin’s murder. A number of people were directly involved in the events leading up to Kevin’s death and bear responsibility.
"One person fired that gun and caused Kevin’s fatal injuries. We suspect we now know the identity of that person and will continue to build a case to prove or disprove that.
“Despite the time of night, we know that there were people in the vicinity and knowledge within the local community about what happened. This investigation is complex, and remains ongoing.
"We urge anyone, with even the smallest piece of information to come forward – it could make a real difference to the investigation.”
Mr Pokuta died in hospital after a single gunshot wound.
Call 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP): https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1
Or Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.