Police investigating the murder of Kevin Pokuta have raided a house in Burngreave, Sheffield, today.

Officers have been seen at the property on Denholme Close throughout the day, after they obtained a warrant to search the house.

South Yorkshire Police say they expect to remain in the area conducting searches for the rest of the day.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: "Our murder investigation is progressing at pace and we are working tirelessly to trace those responsible for Kevin’s tragic death. We are carrying out multiple enquiries and today’s warrant is just one aspect of the ongoing work taking place.

"There is no place for gun crime in our communities and we will not stop until we have secured justice for Kevin and his young family."

Kevin, a 19-year-old dad-of-two, died after he was shot on Page Hall Road in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, and tragically died in hospital the following day. A post mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old man from the Manor, a 23-year-old man from Walkley and a 41-year-old man from Burngreave were all previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

Police say they are continuing to look for witnesses and anyone else who may have information which could help the investigation.

You can pass information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP): https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1

You can also contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online on the Crimestoppers website.