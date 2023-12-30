"We will not stop until we secure justice for Kevin's family, including his two young children who will now have to grow up without a father"

Three people have been arrested this week following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this month (December 12) in Page Hall.

This brings the total number of arrests to seven, with six released on bail.

A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday (December 29) in the Manor area in connection with the death, and remains in police custody.

Kevin Pokuta, aged 19, died in hospital after being shot on Page Hall Road on December 12.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested yesterday, for assisting an offender.

On Thursday (December 28), a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kevin Pokuta was fatally injured in the shooting on Page Hall Road, at around 12.38am on December 12.

The 19-year-old father-of-two tragically died in hospital the next day, which a post-mortem examination concluded was the result of a single gunshot wound.

DCI Joanne Kemp, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "There is absolutely no place for gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are determined to find those responsible for Kevin's horrific and tragic death.

"We will not stop until we secure justice for Kevin's family, including his two young children who will now have to grow up without a father."

Four Sheffield men aged 21, 23, 25 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month and have since been released on bail.

