Kevin Pokuta died following an attack on Page Hall Road, Sheffield, on December 12.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been arrested after a teenage father-of-two was shot and killed in Sheffield.

Kevin Pokuta died in hospital after he was shot in Page Hall on December 12. He was 19-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (January 1), South Yorkshire Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It is the eighth arrest made by officers investigating the attack on Page Hall Road. It includes six men, aged 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 41, all from Sheffield, who have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday, December 29, 2023. All eight people arrested in the investigation have been released on police bail.

Kevin Pokuta died in hospital after being fatally injured in the shooting. A post-mortem examination determined he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Kevin Pokuta died in hospital after being fatally injured in a shooting in Page Hall, Sheffield, in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of the attack, residents told The Star how Kevin had only recently welcomed in second child.

DCI Joanne Kemp, Senior Investigating Officer, has said: "There is absolutely no place for gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are determined to find those responsible for Kevin's horrific and tragic death.

"We will not stop until we secure justice for Kevin's family, including his two young children who will now have to grow up without a father."

South Yorkshire Police are continuing with their appeals to the public for information which could assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force can be contacted by calling 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. Information can also be passed on directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1