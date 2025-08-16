Figures show the number of drug driving cases recorded in Sheffield has risen sharply, as police warn one in five fatal crashes are “attributed to drugs.”

Research from Go.Compare Car Insurance examined Department for Transport statistics on drug-driving road collisions in 2022 and 2023, which is the most recent period covered by released data. The analysis highlights the areas where collisions are increasing fastest and which localities have the highest numbers of drug-driving collisions relative to the number of registered vehicles.

Their research shows Sheffield saw a 25 per cent increase in the number of “drug driving incidents,” during the same period.

By comparison, a Go.Compare spokesperson said “drug-driving collisions climbed from 151 in 2022 to 174 in 2023, marking a 15 per cent rise year-on-year.”

“This increase outpaces many other regions and signals a growing road safety concern for residents and motorists,” continued the spokesperson.

Responding to the figures, Inspector Kieran Frain, from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: "One in five fatal crashes are attributed to drugs. When you drive under the influence, response times are considerably slower, and that is why we have been working proactively to crackdown on drivers who continue to drive under the influence.

"We regularly receive community intelligence regarding those suspected of driving under the influence and we will act upon this information to keep our roads safe.

"We have supported the national Fatal Four campaign, which focuses on intercepting criminality on the roads and raises crucial awareness of road safety.

"It supports the work our roads policing officers do all year round and we continue to urge everyone to support our efforts and to drive responsibly on the roads of South Yorkshire.

"We will take action against those who break the law and put lives at risk. Please play your part and help us create safer roads for everybody."

Other areas with increased drug-driving incidents in the region include Wakefield which has seen a rise of 78 per cent, along with a 36 per cent increase in Kirklees.

In contrast, one of the only areas to see a decrease in drug-driving related collisions was Bradford, which saw a 41 per cent drop in collisions between 2022 and 2023.

The insurance comparison site said it wants to remind drivers that those convicted of drug driving face serious financial consequences too, especially when it comes to car insurance.

According to Go.Compare, the median annual car insurance premium for a driver with a drug-driving conviction is approximately £1,705 annually, more than four times the median cost of £413 paid by drivers with clean records.

This reflects insurers’ risk-based pricing, which considers convicted drivers more likely to make claims.

Steve Ramsey, managing editor for motoring at Go.Compare, said: “These figures show that drug-driving isn’t just a national issue, it’s hitting local communities hard. In Yorkshire, we’ve seen one of the sharpest year-on-year rises, with areas like Hull seeing disproportionately high numbers of incidents. It’s very concerning from a road safety perspective.

“For those caught and convicted, the impact doesn’t stop at a driving ban or fine. Our data shows that drivers with drug-driving convictions pay more than four times as much for their car insurance as someone with a clean licence. That kind of financial hit can last for years, with convictions staying on your record for 11 years. It’s a costly mistake in more ways than one."