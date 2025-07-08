A shocking police video has shown drivers ‘risking lives’ on the M1 near Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police has released the footage after an undercover operation on the motorway in South Yorkshire caught motorists breaking the law through offences ranging from scrolling through social media at the wheel to rolling a cigarette while driving.

This picture shows one of the drivers, in a lorry, filmed in the operation Picture: South Yorkshire Police | SYP

They were filmed during a five-day operation, from an an undercover vehicle, and police decribed those 120 peope as ‘risking innocent people’s lives’.

Footage also showed drivers using their mobile phones at the wheel, failing to wear a seatbelt, and driving without due care and attention.

Officers took to the motorway network in an unmarked HGV cab, provided by National Highways, patrolling the M1, M18 and A1. The cab gives officers a higher vantage point to see inside larger vehicles, as well as cars below them.

Roads policing officers say they are sadly too familiar with delivering the message that someone has lost their life in a collision, and say their efforts to create safer roads are ongoing, but everyone has a responsibility, and those who fail to follow the laws will be prosecuted.

Of those stopped, 11 drivers were found to be on their mobile phones, 42 were failing to wear a seat belt, four were speeding, and 23 were found illegally stopping or driving on the hard shoulder

Seven had an insecure load, two had failed to adhere to a Red X sign and 33 were identified to be driving without due care or not in proper control of their vehicle.

Of those stopped, 61 were HGVs, 24 were LGVs and 35 were cars.

Roads policing officer PC Nathan Warrilow, who lead the operation, said:“Driving a vehicle comes with a great responsibility, and those who fail to abide by the laws and risk innocent people’s lives will be dealt with.

“We are always grateful to have the opportunity to use the unmarked cab from National Highways, using the operation as a chance to educate, and deter those caught from committing further offences, which have the potential to seriously injure or kill someone.

“We are often faced with criticism when carrying out these operations, with people indicating we are targeting those in larger vehicles, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We will take action against any driver in any vehicle, but it cannot be shied away from that larger vehicles have greater capability to cause harm, and drivers should be aware of this.

“Every driver has a choice. The ‘Fatal4’ includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions within South Yorkshire, using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“These are all things a driver can avoid doing. You can and should be in control of your own actions.

“It’s not worth the risk, let’s all work together to create safer roads for everyone.”