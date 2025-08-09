The “despicable” man who left a young girl without a mother after fleeing the scene of a fatal high-speed crash has now spent his first year behind bars.

Leon Roberts, now 26, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison last July after admitting to causing the death of 23-year-old paramedic Sharna Burgin.

Sharna was a mum, with a five-year-old daughter, at the time.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, sentencing Roberts at Sheffield Crown Court last year, said: “You have brought devastation on a family and a little girl in particular.

“Your conduct was despicable.”

The crash occured on Sheffield Parkway in the early hours of February 26, 2023.

Roberts, described in court as a “coward,” had been driving his Mercedes whilst intoxicated, at around 100mph.

With just one hand on the wheel, he lost control and collided with a parked taxi.

The impact was so severe that the taxi was thrown 50 metres, and Roberts’ car continued another 75 metres before coming to a stop.

Instead of helping his passengers - one of whom was dying and another seriously injured - Roberts was seen on CCTV running from the wreckage.

Sharna, a devoted mother and paramedic, suffered catastrophic injuries from the collision, including fractures to her skull, ribs, spine and face.

She was taken to intensive care but died shortly after.

Sharna Burgin died after the driver of the car she was travelling in lost control of the car, going at around 100mph. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said at the time: “Arrogance, alcohol and cowardice. What a terrible combination.”

Evidence presented in court revealed Roberts had been drinking at the Old Crown Inn in Handsworth and had used cocaine and cannabis before getting behind the wheel.

One of the passengers, Ashleigh Turner, described how she and Sharna, her best friend, pleaded with Roberts to slow down moments before the crash.

Another passenger, Callum Harry Garner, sustained serious injuries and was lucky to survive.

After handing himself in 16 hours later, Roberts pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard a moving statement from Sharna’s mother, Elaine Myczco-Dunne, who said: “[I come] home to a quiet and empty house which Sharna used to fill with fun and laughter.

“We have to stay strong for Sharna’s daughter who she leaves behind, and her younger sister.”

Now a year on, Roberts continues to serve his sentence while the consequences of his actions remain deeply felt by those left behind.