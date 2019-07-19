Missing woman found safe in Sheffield city centre
A woman reported missing has been found safe today in Sheffield city centre.
Lisa Daley, aged 37, was reported missing after last being seen in the Herries Road area of Sheffield yesterday morning.
A member of the public recognised the woman from a photograph released by South Yorkshire Police and officers found her in this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Missing woman, Lisa Daley, has now been found safe and well in Sheffield.
“A big thanks to all of you who shared our appeal.
“It's as a result of someone spotting Lisa and alerting us to her whereabouts that we were able to locate her so quickly.”
