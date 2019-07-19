Missing woman found safe in Sheffield city centre

A woman reported missing has been found safe today in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 13:58

Lisa Daley, aged 37, was reported missing after last being seen in the Herries Road area of Sheffield yesterday morning.

Lisa Daley

A member of the public recognised the woman from a photograph released by South Yorkshire Police and officers found her in this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Missing woman, Lisa Daley, has now been found safe and well in Sheffield.

“A big thanks to all of you who shared our appeal.

“It's as a result of someone spotting Lisa and alerting us to her whereabouts that we were able to locate her so quickly.”

