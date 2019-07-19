Man hunted by South Yorkshire Police over sex attack on eight-year-old boy
A police hunt is under way for a man wanted for questioning after a sex attack on an eight-year-old boy in Rotherham.
Detectives are investigating after the youngster was sexually assaulted when he was approached by a stranger as he walked along Higham Road, Brampton Bierlow, at 7.30pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said it is reported that the man took hold of the boy by his hips and removed his T-shirt.
He is then alleged to have attempted to remove the boy’s shorts when an unknown passer-by started to shout.
The offender then left the scene.
Detectives believe the incident may be linked to other on-going investigations in the area.
The man hunted by police is white, of an average build, has short, dark hair and facial stubble.
He is reported to have been wearing an orange short-sleeved top and beige or sandy-coloured trousers which appeared dirty, especially below the knees.
The man was not wearing shoes or socks.
Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “I would like to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to trace the man involved and this appeal is just one of our lines of enquiry.
“We understand incidents of this nature can be worrying and cause concerns for parents in our community.
“We are stepping up patrols in the area and will continue to work towards finding the man in connection to this incident.
“I would particularly like to hear from the person who shouted at the male and scared him off.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 942 of July 18.