Heartbroken mum of murder victim speaks out as Sheffield man wanted over death remains at large
The heartbroken mum of a man killed in a brutal attack has spoken out about her loss as a Sheffield man wanted over the death remains on the run one year on.
Shaun Lyall is believed to have been subjected to an attack by a number of people armed with an array of weapons.
The 47-year-old was assaulted in his home in Cleethorpes on Tuesday, July 17 and detectives investigating the murder believe Sheffield man Abdi Ali could hold vital information.
Ali, 29, who is also known as ‘Madman’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Gulaid’, is said to know he is wanted and is deliberately evading arrest.
A £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.
Ali was born in Somalia and moved to Sheffield as a child, where he spent most of his life until he moved to the east coast last summer.
He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield.
Craig Whittle, 45, of Corporation Road, Grimsby, has charged with assisting an offender in relation to the murder.
He is alleged to have washed Mr Lyall’s body after the attack and disposed of blood stained footwear.
In a Facebook post to mark the anniversary of her son’s death, Mr Lyall’s mum, Serena Lyall, said: “My son Shaun was violently murdered by attackers using blunt and sharp pointed weapons. “The attack was so savage that they could not tell exactly how he died.
“I was never allowed to see him because if his gruesome injuries. This knowledge I have to live with for the rest of my life. What they did before and after he died.On November 1, we finally had Shaun’s funeral. All I could do was hug his coffin to say goodbye.
“Shaun is at peace. But I will never be at peace until the evil people that committed this horrific act are brought to justice.
“Please help find Abdi Ali. He could be anywhere.” Anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.