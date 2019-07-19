Violent crime task force in action in Sheffield
A police violent crime task force operating in Sheffield has yielded results today.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 12:50
So far today the team has arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of supplying spice; a 49-year-old man wanted for assault and a 51-year-old on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
