Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 4 how Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Manor, Sheffield, has been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner after he suffered a fatal stab wound just before midnight on Thursday, July 29.

Sampson has also been charged with possessing a bladed article.

His case was considered at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday and he was remanded in custody until he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court via a video link this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Sampson has not yet entered any pleas to the charges he faces but Judge Peter Kelson QC earmarked a provisional date of January 10 for a potential five-day trial.

The defendant was charged after Mr Sumner, a dad-of-three, suffered a fatal stab wound in an attack on Windy House Lane, Manor, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Detectives previously stated that despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Sumner could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large police cordon was erected after Mr Sumner’s death, with a tent placed at the spot where Mr Sumner was allegedly attacked in a bid to preserve potential forensic evidence at the crime scene.

Pictured is deceased Anthony Sumner who died aged 42 after he suffered a stab wound on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield.

Extra police patrols were also ordered in the wake of the death.

Heartbroken relatives of Mr Sumner revealed that he died two days before his daughter’s 10th birthday.

An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help his relatives pay for his unexpected funeral, with over £2,400 raised so far.

Floral tributes have been laid in the street where Mr Sumner died, stating he will always be loved and missed.

Friends have also paid tribute to him on Facebook, with one describing him as a “loved son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson”.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

He spent last weekend in police custody being quizzed over the death.

Sampson continues to be remanded in custody as his case progresses through court.