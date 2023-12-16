Investigators can be seen through windows guarding one of the block's staircases.

Investigators remain on scene at a Sheffield flat block this morning after a man was found dead yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Ironside Walk, Gleadless Valley, following reports of an assault, leading them to find the body of a man at around 1.30pm on December 15.

A crime scene investigator walking to a police van near Ironside Walk. Officers have been at the scene since 1.30pm on December 15.

A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are believed to still be in police custody.

Today (December 16), investigators in white forensic suits could be seen carrying evidence bags from the flat block. Officers could be seen guarding a staircase in the building through windows. However, residents say police tape marking a cordon was taken down this morning.

The flat block on Ironside Walk, Sheffield. A police officer can be seen through one a staircase window in the top right.

Residents said police had come door-to-door making enquiries - reportedly including asking what they remembered from Thursday afternoon - but neighbours told The Star they knew little about what had happened.

One resident said they saw officers leave the flat block with a dog on Friday afternoon.

Two South Yorkshire Police vans on the scene at Ironside Walk, Sheffield. Residents say officers have been making door to door enquiries.

The identity of the man has not been shared, and the cause of death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

South Yorkshire Police has not explained why, but the force has revealed that it has made a self-referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct, in relation to the incident.

A police officer can be seen through the window of the flat block on Ironside Walk, Sheffield. It is believed the man was found dead in one of the properties.

In a statement the force said: "Enquires are underway after officers located the body of a man in Sheffield.

"We were called to reports that a man had been assaulted on Ironside Walk in the Gleadless area. Officers attended and man’s body was found inside a property on the street at around 1.30pm (Friday, December 15).

"An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"The force has made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in line relation to the incident."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote investigation number 14/219145/23.

A police cordon around the flat block on Ironside Walk was reportedly lifted this morning (December 16).

It is the latest in a number of troubling incidents to rock the community of Sheffield's Gleadless and Gleadless Valley area.

A murder investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was found dead near Leighton Road on December 4.

This week, officers said that a post-mortem could not establish a cause of death.

A 46-year-old man has previously been arrested and bailed, and no one has yet been charged over the death.

On December 14, armed police and a helicopter were sent to Gleadless' Plowright Mount just after midnight following reports of an attack on a house.

One of the alleged offenders was reported to have been carrying a gun. This was later found not to be the case.

Residents described hearing shouts of “Police! Police! Don’t move!”. They also described seeing the police helicopter overhead.

And, in April, a man in his 20s - Abdullah Hassan - was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley.