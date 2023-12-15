News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Child taken to hospital and 12-year-old arrested for alleged assault near Ecclesfield School, Sheffield

Police arrest 12-year-old after girl taken to hospital after altercation near school in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A girl has been taken to hospital after a suspected assault by another girl near to a Sheffield school.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to Ecclesfield the deal with the incident this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said one girl, aged 13, was injured in what has been described as an 'altercation' on a field near Ecclesfield School, just before 9am, with another child, aged 12, arrested on suspicion of assault.

One child is in hospital after an altercation on a field near Ecclesfield School, Sheffield. File picture shows a police at an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National WorldOne child is in hospital after an altercation on a field near Ecclesfield School, Sheffield. File picture shows a police at an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World
One child is in hospital after an altercation on a field near Ecclesfield School, Sheffield. File picture shows a police at an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The 13-year-old's injuries have been described as 'non life-threatening' by police who are investigating.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: "We are aware of incident this morning in Ecclesfield, in which a teenage girl was injured.

"We were called at 8.51am this morning (December 15) to reports of an altercation involving two children on a field opposite Ecclesfield School in Sheffield. "Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and one girl, aged 13, has been taken to hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A second girl, aged 12, has been arrested on suspicion of assault."

Police said officers have been in contact with the school and will be in the local area today, and urged anyone with concerns to speak to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident which may assist is asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 199 of December 15.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceHospitalSheffieldAmbulance servicePolice