Police arrest 12-year-old after girl taken to hospital after altercation near school in Sheffield

A girl has been taken to hospital after a suspected assault by another girl near to a Sheffield school.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to Ecclesfield the deal with the incident this morning.

Police said one girl, aged 13, was injured in what has been described as an 'altercation' on a field near Ecclesfield School, just before 9am, with another child, aged 12, arrested on suspicion of assault.

One child is in hospital after an altercation on a field near Ecclesfield School, Sheffield. File picture shows a police at an incident. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The 13-year-old's injuries have been described as 'non life-threatening' by police who are investigating.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: "We are aware of incident this morning in Ecclesfield, in which a teenage girl was injured.

"We were called at 8.51am this morning (December 15) to reports of an altercation involving two children on a field opposite Ecclesfield School in Sheffield. "Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and one girl, aged 13, has been taken to hospital. Her injuries are not life threatening.

"A second girl, aged 12, has been arrested on suspicion of assault."

Police said officers have been in contact with the school and will be in the local area today, and urged anyone with concerns to speak to officers.