Police responded to reports of an assault and discovered a man's body

A police probe has been launched after police officers deployed to a Sheffield estate following reports of an assault discovered a body.

Officers were sent to Ironside Walk, Gleadless Valley, following reports of an assault and when they arrived they found the body of a man inside a property on the street at around 1.30pm yesterday.

An investigation has now been launched and a 39-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

It is believed that they remain in police custody.

The death of the man is currently being treaqted as "unexplained".

South Yorkshire Police has not explained why, but the force has revealed that it has made a self-referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct, in relation to the incident.

In a statement the force said: "Enquires are underway after officers located the body of a man in Sheffield.

"We were called to reports that a man had been assaulted on Ironside Walk in the Gleadless area. Officers attended and man’s body was found inside a property on the street at around 1.30pm (Friday, December 15).

"An investigation has now been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"The force has made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in line relation to the incident."